1540 Aldra Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:09 PM

1540 Aldra Dr

1540 Aldra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Aldra Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Ederville Park Townhomes

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
An amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, and gated community, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

** LAWN CARE AND ALARM SYSTEM INCLUDED IN RENT!!!!**

*Half off rent with executed lease before year end!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=7lFYky4pGr&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Aldra Dr have any available units?
1540 Aldra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Aldra Dr have?
Some of 1540 Aldra Dr's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Aldra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Aldra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Aldra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1540 Aldra Dr offer parking?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Aldra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Aldra Dr have a pool?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Aldra Dr have accessible units?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Aldra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Aldra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

