1517 Terbet Lane

Amenities
This newly renovated residence has it all! New paint, window coverings, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen,bath areas, updated fixtures, and ceiling fans. Spacious living area with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings makes for the best room in house to gather with family and friends. Master bedroom offers a unique layout with space that can serve as a sitting area and walk-in closet included. Back area has a sunroom for days that are perfect for some outside fun or sun. Located close to I-30, E Loop 820, which makes this home conveniently close to downtown Fort Worth & Arlington Entertainment District. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home! Apply now. SORRY, NO PETS PERMITTED.