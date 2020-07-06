All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1517 Terbet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1517 Terbet Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

1517 Terbet Lane

1517 Terbet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1517 Terbet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly renovated residence has it all! New paint, window coverings, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen,bath areas, updated fixtures, and ceiling fans. Spacious living area with wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings makes for the best room in house to gather with family and friends. Master bedroom offers a unique layout with space that can serve as a sitting area and walk-in closet included. Back area has a sunroom for days that are perfect for some outside fun or sun. Located close to I-30, E Loop 820, which makes this home conveniently close to downtown Fort Worth & Arlington Entertainment District. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home! Apply now. SORRY, NO PETS PERMITTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Terbet Lane have any available units?
1517 Terbet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Terbet Lane have?
Some of 1517 Terbet Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Terbet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Terbet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Terbet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Terbet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1517 Terbet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Terbet Lane offers parking.
Does 1517 Terbet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Terbet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Terbet Lane have a pool?
No, 1517 Terbet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Terbet Lane have accessible units?
No, 1517 Terbet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Terbet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Terbet Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University