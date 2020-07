Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN READY 3 Bedrooms +PLUS Bonus Room or Office Space 2 Bathrooms Great size and Fenced Back Yard plus covered patio Master suite with double vanity and double closets Ceiling fans Walk-in Closets Front Just across the street from the park and Elementary School (occupant to verify rating) 12 month Lease $30 application fee Rent $1,435 and same for Deposit Pets considered on a case by case NOTE: Listing Agnt Manager is a licensed Texas Real Estate Agnt and part owner