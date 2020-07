Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Well maintained 5 bedroom home with 4 bathrooms, game room and office. With over 3,000 square feet there is plenty of room for everyone to have the space they need. Pet free, smoke free home. New 30 year roof installed 2019, new garage door and gutters. Available for move in March 1, 2020.