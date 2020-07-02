All apartments in Fort Worth
1456 W Allen Ave
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:49 PM

1456 W Allen Ave

1456 West Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1456 West Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
The duplex is in the Historical District of Fairmount, close to bus line, downtown, and hospital district. It has lots of attractive features; wood floors, fully equipped kitchen, stack washer and dryer, and cute backyard for this bungalow style home. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1456-w-allen-ave

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 W Allen Ave have any available units?
1456 W Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1456 W Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1456 W Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 W Allen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave offer parking?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 W Allen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 W Allen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 W Allen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

