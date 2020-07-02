Amenities
The duplex is in the Historical District of Fairmount, close to bus line, downtown, and hospital district. It has lots of attractive features; wood floors, fully equipped kitchen, stack washer and dryer, and cute backyard for this bungalow style home. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1456-w-allen-ave
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195