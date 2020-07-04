14405 Chino

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sendera Ranch Home- Northwest ISD - Like new and just waiting for YOU! Adorable 4bd, 2bath in the Alliance Corridor and popular Northwest ISD. Close to elementary. Great open living and kitchen layout; granite counters, custom subway tiled backsplash, center island, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Upgraded french doors in the formal dining or study option. Sendera Ranch community boasts an amenity center, 3 community pools, splash pad for the kids, playground, pond, jogging trails, half court basketball and roller hockey rink.



(RLNE5321196)