Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14405 Chino
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:06 AM

14405 Chino

14405 Chino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14405 Chino Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sendera Ranch Home- Northwest ISD - Like new and just waiting for YOU! Adorable 4bd, 2bath in the Alliance Corridor and popular Northwest ISD. Close to elementary. Great open living and kitchen layout; granite counters, custom subway tiled backsplash, center island, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Upgraded french doors in the formal dining or study option. Sendera Ranch community boasts an amenity center, 3 community pools, splash pad for the kids, playground, pond, jogging trails, half court basketball and roller hockey rink.

(RLNE5321196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 Chino have any available units?
14405 Chino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14405 Chino have?
Some of 14405 Chino's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14405 Chino currently offering any rent specials?
14405 Chino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 Chino pet-friendly?
Yes, 14405 Chino is pet friendly.
Does 14405 Chino offer parking?
No, 14405 Chino does not offer parking.
Does 14405 Chino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14405 Chino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 Chino have a pool?
Yes, 14405 Chino has a pool.
Does 14405 Chino have accessible units?
No, 14405 Chino does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 Chino have units with dishwashers?
No, 14405 Chino does not have units with dishwashers.

