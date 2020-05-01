All apartments in Fort Worth
1435 Palmnold Circle West

1435 East Palmnold Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1435 East Palmnold Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
garage
Ready to go!!!! This is a Spacious two bedroom, two story duplex (townhouse) with garage, fireplace and fenced yard. Full sized kitchen and built in microwave. Washer and Dryer connections. Large open family room and dining room combination with a lot of windows. Both bedrooms and full jack and jill style bathroom upstairs.

Small pets under 25 pounds only!!!!!!

Agents must show their client to receive a comission.

Apply NOW before its gone!!

Qualifying Criteria:
Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following animals on any of our properties (including mixed breeds): Akita, Chow, Doberman, Pit bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrior, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of animals and vaccine records are required for all animals residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

Application fee is $40
Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

You can apply online prior to viewing the house. https://pamtexas.com/rental-application/

IF the address is not present on pamtexas.com, please pick any address and in the comments of the application you can add the property address.

In the application when it asks for the Agent Name type: Rebecca Tijerina

At the end of the application there is a comments area, please type the address you are applying for in this box and include any other adult names that will be living in the house. Everyone 18+ must apply whether they contribute to any rent or not.

Please follow the links for all information:
How to apply:
https://pamtexas.com/application-process/

How to qualify for our homes. (we do not have a min. credit score requirement) https://pamtexas.com/qualifying-criteria/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

