14349 Artisan Drive

Beautiful single story home in the sought after Sendera Ranch is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. This home offers a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and custom cabinets. The master bedroom has a walk-in master closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Great fenced in backyard that backs up to the Elementary School.
This home has Updated flooring throughout and the home has a REFRIGERATOR!!