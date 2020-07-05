All apartments in Fort Worth
14349 Artisan Drive

14349 Artisan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14349 Artisan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in the sought after Sendera Ranch is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. This home offers a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and custom cabinets. The master bedroom has a walk-in master closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Great fenced in backyard that backs up to the Elementary School.
This home has Updated flooring throughout and the home has a REFRIGERATOR!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14349 Artisan Drive have any available units?
14349 Artisan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14349 Artisan Drive have?
Some of 14349 Artisan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14349 Artisan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14349 Artisan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14349 Artisan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14349 Artisan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14349 Artisan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14349 Artisan Drive offers parking.
Does 14349 Artisan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14349 Artisan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14349 Artisan Drive have a pool?
No, 14349 Artisan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14349 Artisan Drive have accessible units?
No, 14349 Artisan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14349 Artisan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14349 Artisan Drive has units with dishwashers.

