14349 Artisan Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home in the sought after Sendera Ranch is a 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. This home offers a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, and custom cabinets. The master bedroom has a walk-in master closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Great fenced in backyard that backs up to the Elementary School.

This home has Updated flooring throughout and the home has a REFRIGERATOR!!