14332 Polo Ranch Street

Amenities
This single story home is an open concept floor plan with lots of space and budget friendly. The Kitchen is open to the dining room and living room with a nice corner fireplace to keep it cozy. Lots of windows making it bright. The 2 smaller rooms has a hall bath in between them. The master suite is located at the back of the home and has separate garden tub and shower and a large walk in closet. This home is in Sendera Ranch, this community has pools, playgrounds, sports courts, jogging paths and on site schools.
More pics coming soon.