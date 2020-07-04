All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14332 Polo Ranch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14332 Polo Ranch Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14332 Polo Ranch Street

14332 Polo Ranch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14332 Polo Ranch Street, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This single story home is an open concept floor plan with lots of space and budget friendly. The Kitchen is open to the dining room and living room with a nice corner fireplace to keep it cozy. Lots of windows making it bright. The 2 smaller rooms has a hall bath in between them. The master suite is located at the back of the home and has separate garden tub and shower and a large walk in closet. This home is in Sendera Ranch, this community has pools, playgrounds, sports courts, jogging paths and on site schools.
More pics coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have any available units?
14332 Polo Ranch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have?
Some of 14332 Polo Ranch Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14332 Polo Ranch Street currently offering any rent specials?
14332 Polo Ranch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14332 Polo Ranch Street pet-friendly?
No, 14332 Polo Ranch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street offer parking?
Yes, 14332 Polo Ranch Street offers parking.
Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14332 Polo Ranch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have a pool?
Yes, 14332 Polo Ranch Street has a pool.
Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have accessible units?
No, 14332 Polo Ranch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14332 Polo Ranch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14332 Polo Ranch Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University