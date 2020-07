Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home is ready and waiting for you! Fresh paint and flooring throughout the entire home! Vaulted ceiling! Laminate wood flooring and ceramic tile in the common areas and new carpeting in all 3 bdrms. Brand new kitchen appliances including refrigerator, range/oven, and dishwasher. Real WB fireplace. Private fenced in backyard. Very near to Parkway Elementary School. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply.