All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1429 Palmnold Circle West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1429 Palmnold Circle West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1429 Palmnold Circle West

1429 Palmnold Cir W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1429 Palmnold Cir W, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and 2 living areas, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have any available units?
1429 Palmnold Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1429 Palmnold Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Palmnold Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Palmnold Circle West pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West offer parking?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have a pool?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have accessible units?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Palmnold Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Palmnold Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University