Fort Worth, TX
14213 Zamora Lane
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:17 PM

14213 Zamora Lane

14213 Zamore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14213 Zamore Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful home with great layout in the sought out Sendera Ranch neighborhood! This home has a huge backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Large open eat-in kitchen has enough room for a big table and hardwood flooring throughout living room, hallways. There is tile in kitchen, bathrooms and carpeting only in the bedrooms. High ceilings throughout with lots of lighting. Master and other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home. Big master bathroom has double sinks, garden tub and stand up shower. Then, add the exemplary schools in NWISD, greenbelts, pools and ponds in the neighborhood and, that is sure to be a winning combination!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 9/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

