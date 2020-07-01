14213 Zamora Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful home with great layout in the sought out Sendera Ranch neighborhood! This home has a huge backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Large open eat-in kitchen has enough room for a big table and hardwood flooring throughout living room, hallways. There is tile in kitchen, bathrooms and carpeting only in the bedrooms. High ceilings throughout with lots of lighting. Master and other bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home. Big master bathroom has double sinks, garden tub and stand up shower. Then, add the exemplary schools in NWISD, greenbelts, pools and ponds in the neighborhood and, that is sure to be a winning combination!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 9/16/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.