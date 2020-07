Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home loaded with the upgrades! Huge corner lot! Granite counter tops, new slate appliances, eat in bar, 5 inch base boards, new paint, new roof, ceramic tile and engineered wood in the bedrooms, Large open living room over looking your huge back and side yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. All of this in Highly sought after Northwest ISD. A MUST SEE!