All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1413 Whittenburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1413 Whittenburg Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

1413 Whittenburg Drive

1413 Whittenburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1413 Whittenburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home ready for May 1st move in. Discounted rent for a 4 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage in Fort Worth but with CROWLEY ISD schools! Home has a beautiful new wood look ceramic tile for easy clean up and to eliminate allergens. New Master shower. HUGE rooms closets & patio to barbecue . Quiet neighborhood. Wet bar, dishwasher stove and garage door opener included. Home was re-insulated recently with plenty of attic insulation for low electric bill. Walking distance of Sycamore Elementary school and park. If interested please dial us for best results before the home is gone! Emails or message may get missed. We will work with most situations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have any available units?
1413 Whittenburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have?
Some of 1413 Whittenburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Whittenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Whittenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Whittenburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Whittenburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Whittenburg Drive offers parking.
Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Whittenburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Whittenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Whittenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Whittenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Whittenburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University