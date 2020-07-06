1413 Whittenburg Drive

Amenities

Home ready for May 1st move in. Discounted rent for a 4 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage in Fort Worth but with CROWLEY ISD schools! Home has a beautiful new wood look ceramic tile for easy clean up and to eliminate allergens. New Master shower. HUGE rooms closets & patio to barbecue . Quiet neighborhood. Wet bar, dishwasher stove and garage door opener included. Home was re-insulated recently with plenty of attic insulation for low electric bill. Walking distance of Sycamore Elementary school and park. If interested please dial us for best results before the home is gone! Emails or message may get missed. We will work with most situations.