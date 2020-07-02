1411 E Robert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Bright Open FloorPlan! Darling 3bed, 2bath 2005 built duplex. Features stove, fridge, extra storage, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections, fenced backyard. Central Air & heater, paint, blinds. Nice size fenced in back yard with lovely mature trees! Front porch offers enough space for sitting area, and driveway has room to spare for 2 car parking and more! Amazing price for great home! Come see quick and make this home, before someone else does - won't last long! App $50 per adult. Use TAR application form.