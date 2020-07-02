All apartments in Fort Worth
1411 E Robert Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:40 AM

1411 E Robert Street

1411 E Robert St · No Longer Available
Location

1411 E Robert St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Bright Open FloorPlan! Darling 3bed, 2bath 2005 built duplex. Features stove, fridge, extra storage, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections, fenced backyard. Central Air & heater, paint, blinds. Nice size fenced in back yard with lovely mature trees! Front porch offers enough space for sitting area, and driveway has room to spare for 2 car parking and more! Amazing price for great home! Come see quick and make this home, before someone else does - won't last long! App $50 per adult. Use TAR application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E Robert Street have any available units?
1411 E Robert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E Robert Street have?
Some of 1411 E Robert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E Robert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E Robert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E Robert Street pet-friendly?
No, 1411 E Robert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1411 E Robert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1411 E Robert Street offers parking.
Does 1411 E Robert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 E Robert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E Robert Street have a pool?
No, 1411 E Robert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 E Robert Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 E Robert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E Robert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 E Robert Street has units with dishwashers.

