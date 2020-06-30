All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1409 E Robert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1409 E Robert Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 E Robert Street

1409 East Robert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1409 East Robert Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Bright Open FloorPlan! Darling 3bed, 2bath 2005 built duplex. Features stove, fridge, extra storage, dishwasher, central a c, heat& full sized washer&dryer connections, fenced backyard. Central Air & heater, paint, blinds. Nice size fenced in back yard with lovely mature trees! Front porch offers enough space for sitting area, and driveway has room to spare for 2 car parking and more! Amazing price for great home! Come see quick and make this home, before someone else does - won't last long! Section 8 is accepted. App $50 per adult. Use TAR application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 E Robert Street have any available units?
1409 E Robert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 E Robert Street have?
Some of 1409 E Robert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 E Robert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 E Robert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 E Robert Street pet-friendly?
No, 1409 E Robert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1409 E Robert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1409 E Robert Street offers parking.
Does 1409 E Robert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 E Robert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 E Robert Street have a pool?
No, 1409 E Robert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 E Robert Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 E Robert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 E Robert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 E Robert Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University