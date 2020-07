Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Awesome single-story Haslet home for lease, has access to a community pool, a playground, and a lake! Step inside and find hardwood floors in the sunny living room. The adjacent eat-in kitchen features a tile backsplash and walk-in pantry. Down the hall, you will see a Master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom offering dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. Easily accessible via I-35W.