Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:20 PM

14041 Rodeo Daze Drive

14041 Rodeo Daze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14041 Rodeo Daze Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sendera Ranch. Neutral colors, large privacy fenced back yard, oversized laundry/pantry area, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 2" blinds & breakfast bar. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1425.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have any available units?
14041 Rodeo Daze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14041 Rodeo Daze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive offers parking.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have a pool?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have accessible units?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14041 Rodeo Daze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

