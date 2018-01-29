14041 Rodeo Daze Drive

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Sendera Ranch. Neutral colors, large privacy fenced back yard, oversized laundry/pantry area, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 2" blinds & breakfast bar. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1425.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.