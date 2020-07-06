All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1401 Horseshoe Bend Court
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:16 PM

1401 Horseshoe Bend Court

1401 Horseshoe Bend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1401 Horseshoe Bend Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home on a large cul-de-sac lot in Chisholm Ridge! Large living area anchors the 4 bedroom, split floor plan arrangement. You'll love the open concept that flows from the kitchen to breakfast nook to living room. The generous kitchen is functional and is highlighted by the Mason jar pendant lights, custom tile counter and backsplash, and breakfast bar. The master suite is spacious and features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are near the rear of the home and share the hall bath. Once out the back door you'll enjoy the open patio that overlooks a giant backyard that has plenty of space for playing, social gatherings, you'll love this home Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have any available units?
1401 Horseshoe Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have?
Some of 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Horseshoe Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court offer parking?
No, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have a pool?
No, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Horseshoe Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University