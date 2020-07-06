1401 Horseshoe Bend Court

Amenities

Beautiful home on a large cul-de-sac lot in Chisholm Ridge! Large living area anchors the 4 bedroom, split floor plan arrangement. You'll love the open concept that flows from the kitchen to breakfast nook to living room. The generous kitchen is functional and is highlighted by the Mason jar pendant lights, custom tile counter and backsplash, and breakfast bar. The master suite is spacious and features dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are near the rear of the home and share the hall bath. Once out the back door you'll enjoy the open patio that overlooks a giant backyard that has plenty of space for playing, social gatherings, you'll love this home Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



