1353 Zanna Grace Way

You’ll love coming home to this single story beauty in the amenity-rich master planned community of Sendera Ranch! Highly acclaimed Northwest ISD! Custom finish out includes arches, art niches and high ceilings. Generously-sized Living area opens to the Kitchen and Dining area. Kitchen features gas range, and tons of & counter tops. Over-sized Master Suite with custom dual shower and dual sinks. Relax on the covered front porch or covered patio. Multiple community pools parks, playgrounds, walking trails and lakes!