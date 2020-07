Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful well kept 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home in Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD. This home features New Paint, New Durable Dark Wood-Looking Laminate Floors and 2in Blinds. The Open Kitchen overlooks the Family room with Wood Burning Fireplace, and comes equipped with Stainless Steel Package to include; Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Gas Stove. This subdivision has a community pool, playground, & greenbelt park, So Call Today.