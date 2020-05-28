1336 Saddle Blanket Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131 The Villages Of Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in a quiet neighborhood with 2 living areas. The main living area is open concept and is perfect for entertaining. Call to schedule your appointment today or if you need any additional information. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have any available units?
1336 Saddle Blanket Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1336 Saddle Blanket Court currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Saddle Blanket Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Saddle Blanket Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court offer parking?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have a pool?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have accessible units?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Saddle Blanket Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Saddle Blanket Court does not have units with air conditioning.
