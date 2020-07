Amenities

3-2-2 with bonus office upfront in Harvest Ridge. This open floor plan boasts a large kitchen with gas range, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and large dining area. Main Living room has gas start wood fireplace with a second living room near bedrooms, which is great for play or game area. Garden tub with separate shower and large walk-in closet. Subdivision has many amenities: community pool, pond, playground and park. Immaculate home in Keller ISD ready to move-in home.