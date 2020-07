Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great open floor plan! 3 bedroom 2 full bath with bonus area for a playroom, gameroom or office. Kitchen has Black appliances with smooth cook top stove. Beautiful stone backsplash, and an island. Split bedrooms,

vaulted ceiling in master with linen closet and walk in closet.

Backyard is already set up for a garden if tenant wants all sod landlord is willing to do.

Community Pool and park nearby.

In Keller ISD