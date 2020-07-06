1317 Cattle Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Chisholm Ridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home could be a three bedroom with an office or a four bedroom. This home has the most amazing formal dining room. This kitchen comes with black appliances. The oven has a gas cook top. The kitchen is also large with an island and over looks the family room. The backyard is fenced with a patio. There is a gas starting fireplace in the family room that is wood burning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
