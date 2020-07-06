All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 28 2019 at 2:52 PM

1317 Cattle Crossing Drive

1317 Cattle Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Cattle Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home could be a three bedroom with an office or a four bedroom. This home has the most amazing formal dining room. This kitchen comes with black appliances. The oven has a gas cook top. The kitchen is also large with an island and over looks the family room. The backyard is fenced with a patio. There is a gas starting fireplace in the family room that is wood burning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have any available units?
1317 Cattle Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Cattle Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Cattle Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

