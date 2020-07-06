1317 Cattle Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home could be a three bedroom with an office or a four bedroom. This home has the most amazing formal dining room. This kitchen comes with black appliances. The oven has a gas cook top. The kitchen is also large with an island and over looks the family room. The backyard is fenced with a patio. There is a gas starting fireplace in the family room that is wood burning.