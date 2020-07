Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained 1 story corner lot home with fabulous curb appeal in Keller ISD! Spacious floor plan features split bedrooms, formal dining room, family room with fireplace which is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen with pantry has plenty of cabinet space, tile floors and backsplash! Large master includes walk-in closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Easy access to 170 and 377. Community amenities include sparkling pool, playground and more!