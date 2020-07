Amenities

Beautiful single story house in Harvest Ridge. Open floor plan with formal dining, large bright kitchen with breakfast bar. Fresh new paint throughout the house. Master is off family with private bath. Master bath with separated shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Walking distance to community pool, basketball court, park and playground. Easy access to highway 170, 377, 35W and 114! Excellent Location in Keller ISD!! Move in ready. Must see!!!