Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:20 AM

13024 Fencerow Road

13024 Fencerow Road · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bed 2 bath home on the corner lot looks and smells brand new with new carpet and new paint. This house comes with two living areas and is laid out great for entertaining with an open kitchen, living and dining room. The space continues onto your over-sized covered patio out back and room to play in the back or side yard. Master bedroom comes with a large closet, separate shower and tub. Harvest Ridge is a great community with community pool and park! Put in an application today and call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 Fencerow Road have any available units?
13024 Fencerow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 Fencerow Road have?
Some of 13024 Fencerow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 Fencerow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13024 Fencerow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 Fencerow Road pet-friendly?
No, 13024 Fencerow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13024 Fencerow Road offer parking?
Yes, 13024 Fencerow Road offers parking.
Does 13024 Fencerow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 Fencerow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 Fencerow Road have a pool?
Yes, 13024 Fencerow Road has a pool.
Does 13024 Fencerow Road have accessible units?
No, 13024 Fencerow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 Fencerow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13024 Fencerow Road does not have units with dishwashers.

