13024 Fencerow Road

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 3 bed 2 bath home on the corner lot looks and smells brand new with new carpet and new paint. This house comes with two living areas and is laid out great for entertaining with an open kitchen, living and dining room. The space continues onto your over-sized covered patio out back and room to play in the back or side yard. Master bedroom comes with a large closet, separate shower and tub. Harvest Ridge is a great community with community pool and park! Put in an application today and call this place home!