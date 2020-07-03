All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1301 Belle Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1301 Belle Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 Belle Place

1301 Belle Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 Belle Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice town home in the sought after Bunting Addition. Huge master bed and bath upstairs as well as one downstairs as well. Wet bar in large living area. New updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Move in ready and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Belle Place have any available units?
1301 Belle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Belle Place have?
Some of 1301 Belle Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Belle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Belle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Belle Place pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Belle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1301 Belle Place offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Belle Place offers parking.
Does 1301 Belle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Belle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Belle Place have a pool?
No, 1301 Belle Place does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Belle Place have accessible units?
No, 1301 Belle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Belle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Belle Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University