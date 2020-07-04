13001 Berrywood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome two story home is a rare find with four bedrooms and a study! Kitchen is absolutely huge with a massive island, tons of counter and cabinet space! Kitchen overlooks large living complete with cozy fireplace and built in bookshelf. Large corner lot adds to a large backyard complete with extra large patio. Master bedroom is massive with it's own sitting room.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.