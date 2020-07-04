All apartments in Fort Worth
13001 Berrywood Trail

Location

13001 Berrywood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome two story home is a rare find with four bedrooms and a study! Kitchen is absolutely huge with a massive island, tons of counter and cabinet space! Kitchen overlooks large living complete with cozy fireplace and built in bookshelf. Large corner lot adds to a large backyard complete with extra large patio. Master bedroom is massive with it's own sitting room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 Berrywood Trail have any available units?
13001 Berrywood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13001 Berrywood Trail have?
Some of 13001 Berrywood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 Berrywood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13001 Berrywood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 Berrywood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13001 Berrywood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13001 Berrywood Trail offer parking?
No, 13001 Berrywood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 13001 Berrywood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13001 Berrywood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 Berrywood Trail have a pool?
No, 13001 Berrywood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13001 Berrywood Trail have accessible units?
No, 13001 Berrywood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 Berrywood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13001 Berrywood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

