12916 Cedar Hollow Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:58 AM

12916 Cedar Hollow Drive

12916 Cedar Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12916 Cedar Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story house in north Fort Worth with Keller ISD. House has a cute front porch. Great open floor plan with two dining areas. Two bed rooms are split from master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom is bright and spacious with walk in closet. Master bath features double vanities, garden tub and seperate shower. Other bedrooms, each has its own closet. Big grassy back yard has an open patio, great for entertaining. Easy access to highway 35W, 114, and 377. Great value. The house won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have any available units?
12916 Cedar Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have?
Some of 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12916 Cedar Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12916 Cedar Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

