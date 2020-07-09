12916 Cedar Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story house in north Fort Worth with Keller ISD. House has a cute front porch. Great open floor plan with two dining areas. Two bed rooms are split from master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom is bright and spacious with walk in closet. Master bath features double vanities, garden tub and seperate shower. Other bedrooms, each has its own closet. Big grassy back yard has an open patio, great for entertaining. Easy access to highway 35W, 114, and 377. Great value. The house won't last long.