Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12900 Palancar Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

12900 Palancar Drive

12900 Palancar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12900 Palancar Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home with office on a corner lot in Keller ISD. Large kitchen comes with refrigerator, granite counters, island and lots of cabinets. The breakfast and dining area looks on to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fire place creating a nice an inviting entertainment space. Bight master with a massive walk in closet, double vanities, and extra large walk in shower. Nice back yard with covered patio. Comes with washer and dryer. Yard maintenance included. Easy access to Hwy 377, TX-170 and I-35W

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12900 Palancar Drive have any available units?
12900 Palancar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12900 Palancar Drive have?
Some of 12900 Palancar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12900 Palancar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12900 Palancar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12900 Palancar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12900 Palancar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12900 Palancar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12900 Palancar Drive offers parking.
Does 12900 Palancar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12900 Palancar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12900 Palancar Drive have a pool?
No, 12900 Palancar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12900 Palancar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12900 Palancar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12900 Palancar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12900 Palancar Drive has units with dishwashers.

