Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained DR Horton home with laminate floors, open floorplan for easy entertaining, split bedrooms for privacy, huge kitchen which includes refrigerator. Master bath boasts double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a big walk in closet. Large backyard with covered and open patio. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and major highways. Located within NISD and award wining Kay Granger Elementary. Possession available March 7, 2019***12-24 month lease available***