Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave

Charming 4 bedroom , light and bright home in sought after Keller ISD. This home is largest 4 bed room homes in sub-division has lots of storage. One of the bedrooms can be used for study. New tiles in Kitchen and all baths

Rent includes brand new GE washer and Dryer as well.