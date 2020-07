Amenities

Location.. conveniently located from major highways, DFW airport, shopping & restaurants. Well maintained townhome with HEB ISD.SS Refrigerator and grass trimmer stays. First floor with powder bath, high ceiling living room with hardwood floors kitchen and dining room separate. 3bedrooms all on second level,3rd floor private large room can be used as media room, play room ,huge guest suite or home office. 2 beautiful balconies from master bedroom and media room for evening relaxation.