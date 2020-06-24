All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:15 AM

12412 Silver Mist Trail

12412 Silver Mist Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12412 Silver Mist Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***This beautifully remodeled home is being offered only as RENT TO OWN or OWNER FINANCE***. Has Solar panels!! This home has been nicely updated and cleaned. It boasts neutral colors and lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen offers white cabinetry and granite with a subway tile backsplash. Ceramic tile flooring flows throughout the breakfast nook. Spacious living area includes a brick wood burning fireplace and updated carpet. Large backyard has a covered porch and extra deck area for outdoor entertaining. Store your lawn equipment in the little red shed! Great curb appeal. Come see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have any available units?
12412 Silver Mist Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have?
Some of 12412 Silver Mist Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12412 Silver Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Silver Mist Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 Silver Mist Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12412 Silver Mist Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12412 Silver Mist Trail offers parking.
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 Silver Mist Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have a pool?
No, 12412 Silver Mist Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have accessible units?
No, 12412 Silver Mist Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12412 Silver Mist Trail has units with dishwashers.

