***This beautifully remodeled home is being offered only as RENT TO OWN or OWNER FINANCE***. Has Solar panels!! This home has been nicely updated and cleaned. It boasts neutral colors and lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen offers white cabinetry and granite with a subway tile backsplash. Ceramic tile flooring flows throughout the breakfast nook. Spacious living area includes a brick wood burning fireplace and updated carpet. Large backyard has a covered porch and extra deck area for outdoor entertaining. Store your lawn equipment in the little red shed! Great curb appeal. Come see it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have any available units?
12412 Silver Mist Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12412 Silver Mist Trail have?
Some of 12412 Silver Mist Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12412 Silver Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12412 Silver Mist Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.