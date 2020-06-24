12412 Silver Mist Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***This beautifully remodeled home is being offered only as RENT TO OWN or OWNER FINANCE***. Has Solar panels!! This home has been nicely updated and cleaned. It boasts neutral colors and lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen offers white cabinetry and granite with a subway tile backsplash. Ceramic tile flooring flows throughout the breakfast nook. Spacious living area includes a brick wood burning fireplace and updated carpet. Large backyard has a covered porch and extra deck area for outdoor entertaining. Store your lawn equipment in the little red shed! Great curb appeal. Come see it!