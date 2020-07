Amenities

Come view this gorgeous and spacious home on a corner lot! Featuring a bright and open floor plan with two living areas and a huge eat-in kitchen with a separate pantry. This perfect 3-2-2 home also has beautiful bay windows, walk-in closets, and a master bath with a separate tub and shower, and a covered patio! Shows wonderfully and feels like country living! Large lot and side-entry garage.