All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:01 AM

12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL

12228 Long Stem Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12228 Long Stem Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained home in great community. - Amazing well maintained home in Villages Of Woodland Springs split level home offers natural light, high ceilings, master suite down, two dinning rooms, granite counters, second level balcony and more. All bedrooms are of good size. Kitchen is open to family room making it idea when entertaining family and friends. Desired community and school district.Owner take care of the lawn service. $500 off 1st months rent if move in by Sept 1, 2019

(RLNE5098408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have any available units?
12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have?
Some of 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL offers parking.
Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have a pool?
No, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12228 LONGSTEM TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University