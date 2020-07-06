1217 Mountain Air Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Extreme Makeover Has This 1 Story Home Feeling Like Brand New~Recent Updates Include Interior Paint To Include All Woodwork, Wood Flooring In Main Living Areas & Carpet In The Bedrooms~Open Floor Plan Includes The Master Bedroom Being Separated From Other Bedrooms For Privacy~Other Features Include Covered Patio, Walk-In Closet, Study-Den Area Off The Foyer & More~Awesome Elementary School Is Located Within Easy Walking Distance~Convenient Location W ith Easy Access To Main Roads For Work Commuting, Shopping & Restaurants