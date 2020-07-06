All apartments in Fort Worth
1217 Mountain Air Trail

1217 Mountain Air Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Mountain Air Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extreme Makeover Has This 1 Story Home Feeling Like Brand New~Recent Updates Include Interior Paint To Include All Woodwork, Wood Flooring In Main Living Areas & Carpet In The Bedrooms~Open Floor Plan Includes The Master Bedroom Being Separated From Other Bedrooms For Privacy~Other Features Include Covered Patio, Walk-In Closet, Study-Den Area Off The Foyer & More~Awesome Elementary School Is Located Within Easy Walking Distance~Convenient Location W ith Easy Access To Main Roads For Work Commuting, Shopping & Restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have any available units?
1217 Mountain Air Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have?
Some of 1217 Mountain Air Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Mountain Air Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Mountain Air Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Mountain Air Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Mountain Air Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Mountain Air Trail offers parking.
Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Mountain Air Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have a pool?
No, 1217 Mountain Air Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have accessible units?
No, 1217 Mountain Air Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Mountain Air Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Mountain Air Trail has units with dishwashers.

