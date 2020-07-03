All apartments in Fort Worth
12120 Angel Food Lane

12120 Angel Food Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12120 Angel Food Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located, close to schools, shops, community pool Keller ISD. Villages of Woodland Community. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story home in Keller ISD. Granite counter top for kitchen, laminate flooring for master bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets. Garage was just repainted. Open floor plan, community pool on same street, just around the corner. Large backyard, double garage. Pet deposit is $250 to $300 each pet depending on size. Written applications only. Application Fee $55 per adult and can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, CashApp, Venmo. Please verify school information. May consider short term lease on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 Angel Food Lane have any available units?
12120 Angel Food Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12120 Angel Food Lane have?
Some of 12120 Angel Food Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 Angel Food Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12120 Angel Food Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 Angel Food Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12120 Angel Food Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12120 Angel Food Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12120 Angel Food Lane offers parking.
Does 12120 Angel Food Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12120 Angel Food Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 Angel Food Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12120 Angel Food Lane has a pool.
Does 12120 Angel Food Lane have accessible units?
No, 12120 Angel Food Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 Angel Food Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 Angel Food Lane has units with dishwashers.

