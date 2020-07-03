12120 Angel Food Lane

Amenities
Conveniently located, close to schools, shops, community pool Keller ISD. Villages of Woodland Community. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story home in Keller ISD. Granite counter top for kitchen, laminate flooring for master bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 spacious closets. Garage was just repainted. Open floor plan, community pool on same street, just around the corner. Large backyard, double garage. Pet deposit is $250 to $300 each pet depending on size. Written applications only. Application Fee $55 per adult and can be paid using Zelle, PayPal, CashApp, Venmo. Please verify school information. May consider short term lease on case by case basis.