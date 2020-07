Amenities

No Housing Vouchers. Spacious home in the Crowley area with washer and dryer included. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with all appliances included, breakfast nook and pantry. Master bedroom with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, two car garage, nice size fenced back yard. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown, no puppies. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, utilities and schools.