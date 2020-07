Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! Gorgeous hard wood floors, huge master suite with vaulted ceilings on the second floor. Includes iron electric gate and two assigned parking spaces. Located walking distance to Camp Bowie Blvd. and close to shops and restaurants. Back apartment is not available for rent and is currently occupied.