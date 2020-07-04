All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12036 Vienna Apple Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12036 Vienna Apple Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:43 AM

12036 Vienna Apple Road

12036 Vienna Apple Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12036 Vienna Apple Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This amazing 2 story home (4-2.1-2) located in Keller ISD which will get your attention as you enter the front door with hardwood floors in all living areas, stairs and master bedroom! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel undermount sink and appliances; granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Master down and 3 bedrooms upstairs with large open game room. All bedrooms wired for phone, internet and television. Security system, window solar screens, upgraded attic insulation, Trane air conditioning units (both replaced July 2017). Neighborhood offers pool, pond, running trails and park. It's ready to move in. Come to see today before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have any available units?
12036 Vienna Apple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have?
Some of 12036 Vienna Apple Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 Vienna Apple Road currently offering any rent specials?
12036 Vienna Apple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 Vienna Apple Road pet-friendly?
No, 12036 Vienna Apple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road offer parking?
Yes, 12036 Vienna Apple Road offers parking.
Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12036 Vienna Apple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have a pool?
Yes, 12036 Vienna Apple Road has a pool.
Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have accessible units?
No, 12036 Vienna Apple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12036 Vienna Apple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12036 Vienna Apple Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University