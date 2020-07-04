12036 Vienna Apple Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage internet access

This amazing 2 story home (4-2.1-2) located in Keller ISD which will get your attention as you enter the front door with hardwood floors in all living areas, stairs and master bedroom! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel undermount sink and appliances; granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Master down and 3 bedrooms upstairs with large open game room. All bedrooms wired for phone, internet and television. Security system, window solar screens, upgraded attic insulation, Trane air conditioning units (both replaced July 2017). Neighborhood offers pool, pond, running trails and park. It's ready to move in. Come to see today before it's too late!