1201 Nelson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Located in Burleson, near the DFW metroplex. The high ceiling create an open and bright space. Lots of upgrades inside. Kitchen tile and wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Master Bathroom has wall tile with Mosaic design with recessed shower shelf. Double doors to the back patio. Large backyard with a storage shed. Surrounded by a Wooden privacy fence. If you need a place to relax take some time in the covered Gazebo with a bench swing.

new dishwasher, new garbage disposal