All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1201 Nelson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1201 Nelson Place
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:46 AM

1201 Nelson Place

1201 Nelson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 Nelson Place, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Located in Burleson, near the DFW metroplex. The high ceiling create an open and bright space. Lots of upgrades inside. Kitchen tile and wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Master Bathroom has wall tile with Mosaic design with recessed shower shelf. Double doors to the back patio. Large backyard with a storage shed. Surrounded by a Wooden privacy fence. If you need a place to relax take some time in the covered Gazebo with a bench swing.
new dishwasher, new garbage disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Nelson Place have any available units?
1201 Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Nelson Place have?
Some of 1201 Nelson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Nelson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Nelson Place pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Nelson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1201 Nelson Place offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Nelson Place offers parking.
Does 1201 Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Nelson Place have a pool?
No, 1201 Nelson Place does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 1201 Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Nelson Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University