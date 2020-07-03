All apartments in Fort Worth
11905 Brown Fox Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11905 Brown Fox Dr.

11905 Brown Fox Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11905 Brown Fox Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11905 Brown Fox Dr. Available 02/01/19 Cozy 3-2-2 on Cul-de-Sac in Northwest ISD! - A charming find in Keller! Attractive hardwoods meet you at the entry and welcome you into the open and airy kitchen. Lots of cabinet space and plenty of counter top space. Walk in pantry also houses washer and dryer connections. Kitchen opens into living room which features custom faux paint and vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan. True split bedroom floorplan places master en suite at the back of the home. The master offers a garden tub and a large walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms located at the front of the home. Backyard is a perfect size! Not too small, not too large! Home sits on a cul-de-sac so you're removed from the hustle and bustle while conveniently accessible to all things necessary in life - dining, shopping and entertainment!

All Pets Must Be Approved in Advance. Landlord is not accepting Assistance Vouchers for this property at this time.

(RLNE3768742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have any available units?
11905 Brown Fox Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have?
Some of 11905 Brown Fox Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11905 Brown Fox Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11905 Brown Fox Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 Brown Fox Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. offer parking?
No, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have a pool?
No, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 Brown Fox Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11905 Brown Fox Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

