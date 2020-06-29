11813 Sundog Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the Villages of Woodland Springs. The master is sequestered with a large walk-in closet. Spacious living room focused around the Wood Burning Fireplace and a separate utility room for the washer and dryer is conveniently located off the kitchen. Full kitchen with large amount of cabinet and counter space. Friendly neighborhood with immediate access to I-35W. Showing starts on Friday(May 22) afternoon.