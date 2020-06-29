All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11813 Sundog Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11813 Sundog Way
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

11813 Sundog Way

11813 Sundog Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11813 Sundog Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the Villages of Woodland Springs. The master is sequestered with a large walk-in closet. Spacious living room focused around the Wood Burning Fireplace and a separate utility room for the washer and dryer is conveniently located off the kitchen. Full kitchen with large amount of cabinet and counter space. Friendly neighborhood with immediate access to I-35W. Showing starts on Friday(May 22) afternoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11813 Sundog Way have any available units?
11813 Sundog Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 Sundog Way have?
Some of 11813 Sundog Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 Sundog Way currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Sundog Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 Sundog Way pet-friendly?
No, 11813 Sundog Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11813 Sundog Way offer parking?
Yes, 11813 Sundog Way offers parking.
Does 11813 Sundog Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11813 Sundog Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 Sundog Way have a pool?
No, 11813 Sundog Way does not have a pool.
Does 11813 Sundog Way have accessible units?
No, 11813 Sundog Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 Sundog Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11813 Sundog Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University