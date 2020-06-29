11813 Sundog Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the Villages of Woodland Springs. The master is sequestered with a large walk-in closet. Spacious living room focused around the Wood Burning Fireplace and a separate utility room for the washer and dryer is conveniently located off the kitchen. Full kitchen with large amount of cabinet and counter space. Friendly neighborhood with immediate access to I-35W. Showing starts on Friday(May 22) afternoon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11813 Sundog Way have any available units?
11813 Sundog Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 Sundog Way have?
Some of 11813 Sundog Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 Sundog Way currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Sundog Way is not currently offering any rent specials.