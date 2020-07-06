All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11813 Gold Creek Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11813 Gold Creek Drive E
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

11813 Gold Creek Drive E

11813 Gold Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11813 Gold Creek Drive East, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Wonderful Two-Story Home In The Villages Of Woodland Springs. New: Carpet, Tile, SS Appliances, Light Fixtures, Faucets In Master Bath, Half Bath, Upstairs Shower. Two-Inch Blind Window Coverings. Fresh Neutral Paint Throughout. This Charming Home Has Two Living Areas & A Large Game Room Upstairs Large Enough For A Pool Table. Loft Nook Is Perfect For A Computer Work Area. Open Concept From Kitchen, Second Living, & Dining - Kitchen Has Pull-Up Bar Area. Walk-In Closets Throughout & Extra Storage Under Stairwell. Dual Zone HVAC. Gas: Heat & Water Heater. Well Insulated Attic Provides Energy Efficiency. One Street From Serene Ponds With Walking, Jogging, & Biking Trails. Club House With Pool Close. Keller ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have any available units?
11813 Gold Creek Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have?
Some of 11813 Gold Creek Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 Gold Creek Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Gold Creek Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 Gold Creek Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E offers parking.
Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E has a pool.
Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have accessible units?
No, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 Gold Creek Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11813 Gold Creek Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University