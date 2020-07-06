11813 Gold Creek Drive E

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool pool table garage

Wonderful Two-Story Home In The Villages Of Woodland Springs. New: Carpet, Tile, SS Appliances, Light Fixtures, Faucets In Master Bath, Half Bath, Upstairs Shower. Two-Inch Blind Window Coverings. Fresh Neutral Paint Throughout. This Charming Home Has Two Living Areas & A Large Game Room Upstairs Large Enough For A Pool Table. Loft Nook Is Perfect For A Computer Work Area. Open Concept From Kitchen, Second Living, & Dining - Kitchen Has Pull-Up Bar Area. Walk-In Closets Throughout & Extra Storage Under Stairwell. Dual Zone HVAC. Gas: Heat & Water Heater. Well Insulated Attic Provides Energy Efficiency. One Street From Serene Ponds With Walking, Jogging, & Biking Trails. Club House With Pool Close. Keller ISD.