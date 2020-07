Amenities

This Woodland Springs two-story home comes with fresh interior paint and new carpeting. Inside, the kitchen includes a butler’s pantry, stainless steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. The Master suite encases an en suite bathroom highlighting a tub and separate shower, a private toilet area, dual sinks and a walk in closet. Head upstairs to the loft area roomy enough for entertainment or work. All zoned schools are under 1 mile, also nearby the Alliance Town Center.