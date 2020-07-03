11801 Pinyon Pine Drive

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Home in Villages of Woodland Springs. Beautiful 2 story home on large corner lot. Newer interior paint, and UPDATED throughout. The cooks delight kitchen features granite counter tops, decorative back splash, and NEW stainless steel appliances. Large family room with fireplace overlooks the large back yard. The luxurious downstairs master suite has a newer shower, garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs you have 3 nice sized bedrooms, full bath, and a huge living area which can be used for a media or game room. Full access to all the amenities including community pools, walking and jogging paths and MUCH more. Keller ISD! Hurry this one will not last!