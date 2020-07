Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large two story in Keller ISD - This spacious 2 story house in Keller ISD has newer vinyl plank flooring in the living area and All bedrooms upstairs, eat in kitchen and large living area downstairs with fireplace. Fenced yard and access to community pools. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent.



(RLNE3437995)